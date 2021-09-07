CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.07% to 20,806.63

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.07 percent to 20,806.63

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp , up 7.4%, Cameco Corp, up 7.1%, and Methanex Corp, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were New Gold Inc, down 4.8%, OceanaGold Corp, down 4.6%, and Spin Master Corp, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 76 issues rose and 147 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 23 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Enbridge Inc and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.82 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector climbed 1.03 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.31%, or $0.91, to $68.38 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.86%, or $0.62, to $71.6 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 19.3% for the year.

