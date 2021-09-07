Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.07% to 20,806.63

09/07/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.07 percent to 20,806.63 

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp , up 7.4%, Cameco Corp, up 7.1%, and Methanex Corp, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were New Gold Inc, down 4.8%, OceanaGold Corp, down 4.6%, and Spin Master Corp, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 76 issues rose and 147 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 23 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Enbridge Inc and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.82 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector climbed 1.03 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.31%, or $0.91, to $68.38 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.86%, or $0.62, to $71.6 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 19.3% for the year.

This summary was machine generated September 7 at 21:24. 


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.35% to 87.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.24% to $1.1843 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3785 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.40% to 110.28 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:26pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures fall to three-month lows on slower demand
RE
05:25pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.07% to 20,806.63
RE
05:24pCryptocurrency prices tumble and exchange trading falters as snags crop up
RE
05:21pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:20pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:19pTech Tick Up On Growth Sector Bias -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
3Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
4ArcelorMittal : 2Q'21 roadshow presentation - Sept 2021
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS