CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.13% to 20,821.43

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.13 percent to 20,821.43

* Leading the index were New Gold Inc , up 13.8%, BRP Inc, up 6.3%, and Endeavour Silver Corp, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 3.2%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 2.9%, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 114 issues rose and 111 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 169.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Great-west Lifeco Inc and Nexgen Energy Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.50 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector slipped 0.74 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.27%, or $0.89, to $69.1 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.86%, or $0.63, to $72.4 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 19.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated September 3 at 21:24.