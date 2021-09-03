Log in
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.13% to 20,821.43

09/03/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.13 percent to 20,821.43 

* Leading the index were New Gold Inc , up 13.8%, BRP Inc, up 6.3%, and Endeavour Silver Corp, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 3.2%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 2.9%, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 114 issues rose and 111 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 169.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Great-west Lifeco Inc and Nexgen Energy Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.50 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector slipped 0.74 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.27%, or $0.89, to $69.1 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.86%, or $0.63, to $72.4 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 19.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated September 3 at 21:24. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. -2.93% 20.54 Delayed Quote.-31.03%
BRP INC. 6.28% 125.59 Delayed Quote.49.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 72.42 Delayed Quote.37.87%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.67% 617.9581 Delayed Quote.40.98%
SILVER 3.37% 24.69 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
WTI -0.78% 69.204 Delayed Quote.41.55%
