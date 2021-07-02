CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.3% to 20,226.11

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.30 percent to 20,226.11

* Leading the index were NovaGold Resources Inc , up 5.8%, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc, up 5.1%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, higher by 4.3%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 5.5%, OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 5.3%, and Tilray Inc, lower by 5.1%.

* On the TSX 152 issues rose and 71 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 21 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 182.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia, Tc Energy Corp and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.03 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector climbed 0.82 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.05%, or $0.04, to $75.19 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.37%, or $0.28, to $76.12 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 16% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 2 at 21:24.