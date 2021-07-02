Log in
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.3% to 20,226.11

07/02/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.30 percent to 20,226.11 

* Leading the index were NovaGold Resources Inc , up 5.8%, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc, up 5.1%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, higher by 4.3%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 5.5%, OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 5.3%, and Tilray Inc, lower by 5.1%.

* On the TSX 152 issues rose and 71 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 21 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 182.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia, Tc Energy Corp and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.03 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector climbed 0.82 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.05%, or $0.04, to $75.19 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.37%, or $0.28, to $76.12 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 16% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 2 at 21:24. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -5.52% 10.61 Delayed Quote.5.94%
BOMBARDIER INC. 13.68% 1.33 Delayed Quote.143.75%
CAPSTONE MINING CORP. -0.19% 5.37 Delayed Quote.126.05%
GOLDGROUP MINING INC. 25.00% 0.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 0.82% 13.47 Delayed Quote.22.57%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 4.31% 5.32 Delayed Quote.45.30%
HOT NEWS