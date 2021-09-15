CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.68% to 20,693.79

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 20,693.79

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp , up 8.8%, Vermilion Energy Inc, up 6.8%, and Enerplus Corp, higher by 6.5%.

* Lagging shares were Canada Goose Holdings Inc, down 4.0%, Altus Group Ltd, down 3.8%, and Sunopta Inc, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 139 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 265.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Bce Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 5.64 points, or 4.4%, while the financials sector climbed 2.28 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.09%, or $2.18, to $72.64 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.57%, or $1.89, to $75.49 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 18.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated September 15 at 21:23.