CANADIAN COUGH & FLU SALES BELOW PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS, NUMERATOR REPORTS

23% Fewer Households Buying Cold, Cough, & Flu Products vs. Pre-Pandemic; Hand Wipes Sales Down 68% After 210% Growth in 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the North American market research space, has launched a Canadian Cold Weather Tracker to monitor Canadian consumer buying behaviour in popular cold weather categories including Cold, Cough & Flu; Pain Relievers; Hand Wipes; Facial Moisturizers; Hand & Body Lotions; Tea; and Stocks & Broths. The tracker is updated weekly to analyze Canadian purchase behaviour throughout the winter season.

Key Cold, Cough & Flu findings include:

2021 Cold, Cough & Flu sales are up 5% compared to the 2020 fall/winter season, and down 27% compared to the same period in 2019 – the only tracked category to show sales declines in 2020 vs 2019.

2021 Cold, Cough & Flu household penetration is 1.4 points higher than 2020 and 8.6 points lower than 2019, possibly due to effective COVID precautions or remaining pandemic stockpiles.

Canadians are spending $0.06 more on Cold, Cough & Flu medications overall than in 2020, indicating that a smaller segment of Canadians are purchasing more medication overall (given household penetration below 2020 levels).

Key cold weather category findings include:

Hand Wipes saw the largest swing of any category, with massive growth in 2020 (+210% vs. 2019) due to the pandemic, followed by a significant decline in 2021 (-68% vs. 2020).

Stocks & Broths sales are down 8% vs. year ago, declining from 26% growth in 2020 (vs 2019).

Facial Moisturizers also experienced a wide swing, with sales down 17% in 2021, after 9% growth in 2020 (vs. 2019).

Facial Tissues continue to over-index vs. year ago in both 2021 (+9%) and 2020 (+12%). Pain Relievers saw a similar pattern, with sales up 5% in 2021 and up 13% in 2020.

Hand & Body Lotion sales are down 6% vs. year ago, declining from 11% growth in 2020 (vs 2019).

