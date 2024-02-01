RPT-CANAL+: ANTICIPATES ITS OFFER TO BE FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF ZAR 105 PER MULTICHOICE ORDINARY SHARE
Stock market news
Inflation-focused Fed shoots down Wall Street's hopes of March cut
Goldman Sachs pushes back Fed rate cut expectation to May from March
Deutsche Bank Q4 profit down less than feared; announces buybacks, dividends
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday posted a 30% drop in fourth-quarter profit as restructuring costs and other one-off expenses outweighed revenue gains, but the fall was not as steep as analysts feared.
Automaker Volvo Cars to stop funding Polestar, quarterly earnings above estimates