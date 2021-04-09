CANOO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Canoo Inc. - GOEV, GOEVW

NEW ORLEANS, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 1, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Canoo Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV, GOEVW) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



Canoo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named “Canoo.” On March 29, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed significant changes to its business model, previously touted by the Company to investors, deemphasizing its engineering services business and no longer focusing on its subscription-based business.

On this news, shares of Canoo plummeted $2.50, or $21.2%, from a March 29, 2021 close of $11.80 per share to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021, on heavy volume.

The case is Blake v. Canoo Inc., et al., No. 2:21-cv-02873.

