Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, Names Mitch Temple as Vice President Business Development

07/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) today announced the appointment of Mitch Temple as its new Vice President Business Development for its CAPAssurance Risk Purchasing Group. Mr. Temple will be responsible for marketing CAPAssurance medical professional liability insurance and risk management services to hospitals, health care facilities, and large medical groups through its select broker network.

Mr. Temple brings a diverse and creative background to the CAP enterprise and CAPAssurance unit. He served most recently as the Director of Sales for the past decade at Med-IQ, specializing in customized risk management programs that support health care providers, reduce risk, and improve patient safety. Mr. Temple delivered 400% client growth in his capacity at Med-IQ.

“Mitch is a resourceful business development executive who will be instrumental in spearheading the continued steady growth of CAPAssurance, and helping it adapt to the ever-changing market conditions” states CAP CEO Sarah E. Scher, JD. She adds, “Mitch brings entrepreneurial talent that is evidenced by his sales and implementation of MED-IQ products ranging from online risk management education, Just Culture implementation, data analytics, and custom programs in response to COVID-19.”

Prior to MED-IQ, Mr. Temple had experience in Marketing and as a Creative Producer. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Literature and Political Science at Georgetown University and Master of Fine Arts at San Francisco Art Institute. He played college baseball at Georgetown and taught as a volunteer in South Africa. He is an avid supporter of the arts, and is a Founder of the arts and education non-profit, Root Division.

Mr. Temple will report to Alyson Lewis, CAP Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. “Mitch combines a proven business development track record in the health care marketplace with the creativity and ingenuity required to develop customized, effective risk financing solutions for the CAPAssurance broker network and client base. We’re delighted to add him to our growing team,” said Ms. Lewis.

 About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers medical professional liability protection to some 12,000 of California's finest physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust. In 2013, CAP organized CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, to bring liability insurance coverage to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and large medical groups. Based in Los Angeles, CAP also has offices in San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). The insurance products provided under the CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, program are issued by a “non-admitted” or “surplus line” insurer that is not licensed by the State of California.

Follow CAP on Twitter for industry trends, subscribe to its YouTube channel to hear from industry experts; connect with CAP on LinkedIn to engage with company leaders, and find information on its key milestones and achievements on Facebook.

Contact:
Ernest R. Khirallah
213-473-8737
ekhirallah@capphysicians.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pARCELORMITTAL : announces the publication of second quarter 2021 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures (Form 6-K)
PU
12:02pTELENET : BASE announces free mobile data usage throughout Belgium for customers with a monthly subscription for the period from July 17 to 31
PU
12:02pLAUNCH EVENT FOR MILANO HUB : 21 July 2021 at 09.30
PU
12:02pBOOSTHEAT : Eur 5 million bond issue subscribed by main shareholders to accompany the new roadmap
PU
12:02pT MOBILE US : Mobile o Hos Q2 2021 Earnings Call on July 29, 2021
BU
12:02pSPINEGUARD : Announces Its Inclusion as Consortium Member of the Horizon 2020 Project FAROS (Functional Accurate RObotic Surgery)
BU
12:01pEKINOPS : partners with Network Solutions Group for its OneAccess brand in Australia
PR
12:01pNAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES : to Introduce New Products at ISC West 2021
PR
12:01pEXPERIENCEFUTURES.ORG : Launches to Drive Equity in Digital Experiences for Millions of People Around the World
BU
12:01pThree San Franciscan Cousins Open Park Merced's Only Dispensary with Social Equity Partner License
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
3AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Freedom Day

HOT NEWS