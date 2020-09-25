Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CARDONE CAPITAL DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Purchased Interests In Cardone Capital LLC To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Cardone Capital LLC (“Cardone Capital” or the “Company”) of the November 20, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you purchased interests in Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC (“Fund V”) and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC (“Fund VI”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CARDONE.   There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com  
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

A lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those purchased interests in Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC. The case, Luis Pino v. Cardone Capital, LLC, et al., No. 2:20-cv-08499 was filed on September 16, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge John F. Walter.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its Chief Executive Officer violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements in its public offerings of interests in Fund V and Fund VI. Specifically, defendants authorized or signed the offering statements and participated in making false and misleading “test the waters” communications that omitted material facts in connection with the public offerings of those interests.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.  

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Cardone Capital’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pCLOROX : Everything You Need To Know About PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Festival 2020 Returning Virtually!
PR
03:36pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Immune Response in Earlier-Stage Study
DJ
03:36pTENCENT : U.S. Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban to Proceed
DJ
03:36pSCHWAZZE : Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., to Host Investor Meetings at the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference
BU
03:33pCARDONE CAPITAL DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Purchased Interests In Cardone Capital LLC To Contact The Firm
GL
03:31pCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market|Increasing Inorganic Growth Strategies to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31pCell Viability Assays Market- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Focus On Timely Diagnosis Of Diseases to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pWheat Falls on Lower Black Sea Prices
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group