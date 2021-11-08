Log in
CAREDX INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating CareDx, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/08/2021 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their CareDx, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/cdna.

What is this all about?

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, transplant diagnostics company, CareDx, Inc. released Q3 2021 financial results in which the Company disclosed it is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) related to its kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company is also being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

On this news shares of CareDx fell over 25% trading on October 29, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased CareDx, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS