CARFAX Canada : Named Best Large Business of the Year

CARFAX Canada has been named Large Business of the Year at the 37th annual London Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards. A scaled-down version of the gala was held in London at the Best Western Lamplighter Inn on September 23rd.

Shawn Vording, VP Automotive Sales, accepting the award on behalf of CARFAX. (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual awards, which are the largest of its kind in Canada, also live-streamed the evenings events for those who could not attend. This is CARFAX Canada’s second time being recognized by the London Chamber of Commerce. The company was also named Large Business of the Year in 2012.

The Business of the Year award is presented to select companies who make outstanding contributions to the local community, demonstrate innovation in technology, excel in taking care of their employees and contribute significantly to London’s economical base.

“With 20 years of history in London, we’re honoured to receive this prestigious award for a second time,” shares CARFAX Canada President and GM, Mark Rousseau. “Not only has CARFAX Canada experienced success by drawing on the incredible talent London has to offer, but CARFAX in the U.S. has recently hired remote teams based in London as well. This set up allows us to leverage synergies across the business in the name of achieving our joint mission; to help used car buyers and sellers make better decisions about vehicles. London has been a great home for CARFAX and we’re looking forward to our continued growth.”

With an expanding team and ambitious future plans, the Canadian CARFAX teams relocated their head office to 100 Kellogg Lane.

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, appraisal and valuation. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history and valuation information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. www.carfax.ca Connect with CARFAX Canada on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

