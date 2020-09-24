Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CARFAX Canada : Named Best Large Business of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

CARFAX Canada has been named Large Business of the Year at the 37th annual London Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards. A scaled-down version of the gala was held in London at the Best Western Lamplighter Inn on September 23rd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005847/en/

Shawn Vording, VP Automotive Sales, accepting the award on behalf of CARFAX. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shawn Vording, VP Automotive Sales, accepting the award on behalf of CARFAX. (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual awards, which are the largest of its kind in Canada, also live-streamed the evenings events for those who could not attend. This is CARFAX Canada’s second time being recognized by the London Chamber of Commerce. The company was also named Large Business of the Year in 2012.

The Business of the Year award is presented to select companies who make outstanding contributions to the local community, demonstrate innovation in technology, excel in taking care of their employees and contribute significantly to London’s economical base.

“With 20 years of history in London, we’re honoured to receive this prestigious award for a second time,” shares CARFAX Canada President and GM, Mark Rousseau. “Not only has CARFAX Canada experienced success by drawing on the incredible talent London has to offer, but CARFAX in the U.S. has recently hired remote teams based in London as well. This set up allows us to leverage synergies across the business in the name of achieving our joint mission; to help used car buyers and sellers make better decisions about vehicles. London has been a great home for CARFAX and we’re looking forward to our continued growth.”

With an expanding team and ambitious future plans, the Canadian CARFAX teams relocated their head office to 100 Kellogg Lane.

About CARFAX Canada
CARFAX Canada, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, appraisal and valuation. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history and valuation information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. www.carfax.ca Connect with CARFAX Canada on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pEWELLNESS HEALTHCARE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03:26pFORUM MERGER II CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:25pHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Heidelberg launches customer campaign - expert knowledge at the push of a button during “Innovation Week”
PU
03:25pTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 24.9.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors' Resolution on Annual General Assembly
PU
03:25pDARDEN RESTAURANTS : FY21 First Quarter Results & Webcast – Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
03:25pC-SWEET WEBINAR : “How We Can Make Difference” Part Three in a Series on Why Diversity Matters
BU
03:24pBAYER : resolves more Roundup cases, judge keeps pause on litigation
RE
03:23pSAVMOBI TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:23pFACEBOOK : to Train Employees to Moderate Internal Groups
DJ
03:22pPERNOD RICARD : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
2EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : 4Q Profit Rises, Revenue Falls
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group