CARICOM Caribbean Community : Statement by CARICOM Secretary-General on Death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

12/26/2021 | 02:37pm EST
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is profoundly saddened by the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu of South Africa.

Archbishop Tutu's strong moral voice was a very significant factor in the successful struggle against the brutal racist policy of apartheid in his homeland. His compassionate leadership of South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission during the sensitive transition period that followed the end of apartheid further elevated his national and global esteem.

Archbishop Tutu, a Nobel Laureate, will be remembered as an indefatigable fighter for human rights, justice, equality and the environment whose unquestioned integrity cements his legacy as a global icon.

CARICOM extends its deepest sympathy to the family of Archbishop Tutu and the Government and people of South Africa on the loss of one of its greatest sons.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 19:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS