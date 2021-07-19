Log in
CARICOM Caribbean Community : Statement on the civil Protests in Cuba

07/19/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has taken note of the protests taking place in Cuba brought about by socio-economic challenges, further exacerbated by the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic and the impact of natural hazards.

The Community calls for the cessation of violence and vandalism and for a return to calm and peaceful assembly and dialogue.

The Community reiterates its calls for the immediate lifting of the trade, financial and economic sanctions as recently reiterated by the United Nations General Assembly.

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
