Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CARICOM Caribbean Community : to mount Election Observation Mission to The Bahamas

09/12/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the invitation of the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be fielding a CARICOM Election Observation Mission to monitor the General Elections which will be held in that country on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

The six-member Mission will be headed by Mr. Ian S. Hughes, Assistant to the Supervisor of Elections and Human Resource and Training Officer of Antigua and Barbuda.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with the electoral officials, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders of The Bahamas, and will monitor the voting process including the opening of the poll, the casting of votes, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

The Team will arrive in The Bahamas on13 September 2021 and depart on 18 September 2021.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 14:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : to mount Election Observation Mission to The Bahamas
PU
10:38aU.S. Democratic senator urges more time for slimmer budget bill
RE
09:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-ASEAN Trade Index released in China's Guangxi
PU
09:32aU.S. Senator Manchin casts doubt on Democrats' deadline for budget bill
RE
08:49aScaramucci's SALT hedge fund confab returns in person in New York City
RE
08:37aToyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan
RE
08:12aMINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : The Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army is on an official visit to Turkey
PU
07:42aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Over 500 deals signed in intl investment fair in China's Xiamen
PU
07:22aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Holds Talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son
PU
07:00aNorwegians begin voting in election centred on oil, equality
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Scotland's Sturgeon calls on UK leader to reassess Cambo oilfield
2Daimler : MEDIA-BMW and Daimler pledge to keep prices high when chip cr..
3Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan
4The future of robots and drones in quick commerce: A conversation with ..
5Bavarian Nordic A/S : Report of transactions of shares and related secu..

HOT NEWS