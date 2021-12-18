Log in
CARICOM Secretariat participates in International Meeting on support for Haiti

12/18/2021 | 04:30pm EST
The Caribbean Community Secretariat was among the countries and international organisations invited by the US administration to the International Partners Meeting on Haiti held by videoconference on 17 December 2021.

The meeting sought to gain a sense of what support could be provided by the international community to help Haiti which at present is mired in a multifaceted crisis. The Secretariat, in the person of Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Colin Granderson, informed of the areas where CARICOM Heads of Government had previously expressed to the Haitian government their willingness to provide assistance.

These include good offices to bring the contending parties together to help end the political impasse, and capacity building, in particular for the electoral process, justice and law enforcement, and public administration. The importance of a long-term socio-economic development plan was also underlined.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 21:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
