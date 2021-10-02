Log in
CARICOM Secretary-General arrives in Barbados for UNCTAD XV

10/02/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett has arrived Barbados for UNCTAD XV - the fifteenth Session of the UN Conference on Trade and Development to be held from the 3-7 October, 2021.

The Secretary-General was welcomed by Barbados Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Dr. Jerome X. Walcott and His Excellency Chad Blackman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Barbados to the United Nations and Other International Organizations based in Geneva.

Building on the theme of the UNCTAD14 conference, which emphasized the need to move from decision to action, UNCTAD's 15th quadrennial conference, UNCTAD15, seeks a concrete decade of action in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals. The conference is focused on reducing inequality and vulnerability by ensuring trade works for all and that development remains high on the global agenda. The theme, "From inequality and vulnerability to prosperity for all", is a clarion call to work to fix the fractures across the world in favour of prosperity for all.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 20:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
