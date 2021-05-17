Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CARICOM forges ahead with Digital Transformation

05/17/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2021

Today, May 17, 2021 the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat joins with the world in observing World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) - an initiative of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The objective of WTISD is to help raise awareness of the possibilities that Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) can bring to an economy and its citizens and bridge the digital divide.

This year, the theme of the observance is 'Accelerating Digital Transformation in Challenging Times'. The theme encourages continued active engagement and participation in initiatives that will help to reduce the digital divide, which the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the forefront, particularly for developing countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

CARICOM has embarked on a journey to accelerate digital transformation in the Region, as outlined in its Digital Development Strategy (2014) and Single ICT space workplan. Some of the approaches under consideration will include providing new economic opportunities for citizens; increasing focus on national/regional short-term interests that will aid recovery and preparation for the next crisis; increasing digital opportunities; and reinforcing the regional integration efforts.

As part of its approach to digital transformation, attention continues to focus on women and girls in ICT. Just recently, the CARICOM Girls in ICT Partnership celebrated International Girls in ICT Day on 22 April. The regional two-day observance attracted about 1 000 participants (mostly girls and young women) from 11 CARICOM Member States. They participated in panel discussions and interactive sessions on careers in ICT and STEM, quizzes, and online games. From the activities conducted, it was clear that girls and young women are excited and feel empowered to transform the Region using ICTs.

Fast-tracking Digital transformation in CARICOM is the main objective of an upcoming Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on ICT. At the Meeting, a draft short-term action plan for fast-tracking digital transformation will be presented for approval to aid in the post-COVID-19 recovery. The action plan was a mandate to COTED ICT Senior Officials last year that aimed to capitalise on the new opportunities and challenges the pandemic provides to advance the development of the Single ICT Space. There was recognition then that the Single ICT Space provides an avenue for fast-tracking digital transformation in the Region, thus changing the way business is conducted and improving the quality of life. The Special COTED ICT, will also discuss other contributing initiatives to digital transformation such as the establishment of the CARICOM Digital Skills Task Force, the Girls in ICT Partnership draft action plan, and the process for the removal/reduction of roaming charges in the Region as key enablers of the CARICOM Single ICT space.

#caricomdigitaltransformation

#caricomdigitalskills

#caricomtransformation

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 19:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pCorn Prices Recover As Demand From China Remains Strong
DJ
03:38pEDGEMONT GOLD  : plans summer drill program for Dungate copper/gold porphyry project near Houston, B.C
PU
03:38pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Investor picks up Maryland life science portfolio
PU
03:37pDollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm
RE
03:37pHave You Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Investing In Danimer Scientific? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation
GL
03:37pLYXOR ETF  : Liquidation Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Liquidation on 26/05/2021
DJ
03:36pNET ELEMENT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pPROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS  : NEW Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:34pThe Cost-Per-Desk For Flexible Workspace In Phoenix, Nashville, Denver, And Austin Increased, While NYC; Washington, DC; Boston; And Los Angeles Saw The Largest Drops In Pricing, According To The Instant Group's New U.S. Market Summary
PR
03:33pACIES ACQUISITION  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin drops to 3-month low in wild trading after Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS