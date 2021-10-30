Log in
CARICOM's new Deputy Secretary-General set to take up office

10/30/2021 | 06:57am EDT
Dr Armstrong Alexis of Saint Lucia has been appointed as the new Deputy Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Dr Alexis takes up his post from 1 November 2021.

Dr Alexis was previously at the United Nations Development Programme where he has had a distinguished career in the Caribbean, the Pacific and Africa rising to the level of Deputy Resident Representative in Namibia. The DSG brings a wealth of experience to the post having served as well with the Commonwealth Secretariat and at a high level in the public service of his native Saint Lucia.

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr Carla Barnett, in welcoming Dr Alexis said "he is an experienced international public servant who brings a solid record of performance at a high level. The Community and the Secretariat will undoubtedly benefit from his skills and vast experience. I am looking forward to him joining the team at the Secretariat as we continue to strive to provide effective and efficient service to the Community."

caricom

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 10:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
