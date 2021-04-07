Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CARREFOUR: Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2021

04/07/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Governance Committee, decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 21, 2021, the renewal of the terms of office of nine directors: Mr. Alexandre Bompard, Mr. Philippe Houzé, Mr. Stéphane Israel, Ms. Claudia Almeida e Silva, Mr. Nicolas Bazire, Mr. Stéphane Courbit, Ms. Aurore Domont, Ms. Mathilde Lemoine and Ms. Patricia Moulin-Lemoine.

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting and subject to the approval of such renewals by the shareholders, the Board of Directors will comprise 50% of independent members and 43% of women, in compliance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code’s recommendations.

How to participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, as a precautionary step and in accordance with the measures introduced by Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 amending the rules on meetings and deliberations of shareholders and management bodies of legal entities and other entities, and extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Shareholders' Meeting on May 21, 2021 behind closed doors, at the Company's head office without any physical attendance by shareholders.

The Shareholder’s Meeting will be broadcasted live and available in replay on the Company’s website on the Shareholders’ Meeting page.

Shareholders will be able to cast their votes remotely, either by post or electronically through the Votaccess website, according to the rules of participation to be further detailed and published in the coming days and which will be available for download on the Shareholders’ Meeting webpage of the Group’s website.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, shareholders will also be able to send written questions, ahead of the Shareholders’ Meeting, including by electronic means, using the email address contained in the convening documentation.

In addition, in order to maintain the shareholder dialogue to which the Company is especially committed, an ad hoc system will be set up in order to allow shareholders to ask questions. Answers will be given orally during the Shareholders’ Meeting within the time set aside for this special exchange.

Shareholders are invited to regularly check the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting webpage (www.carrefour.com/en/finance/shareholders-meeting), which will be updated to ensure shareholders’ information and clarify, as the case may be, the definitive arrangements for the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Dividend

As announced on February 18, 2021, the Carrefour Board of Directors decided to propose to the General Meeting of May 21, 2021 a dividend for the 2020 financial year of 0.48 euro per share, paid fully in cash.

The dividend ex-date will be May 26, 2021 and the payment date will be May 28, 2021.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pBEAM GLOBAL  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:55pINTERNATIONAL BALER CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:55pInternational Zeolite Executes MOU and Validation Contracts
NE
12:54pSNAP ON INCORPORATED  : New Snap-on Software Upgrade Helps Technicians Embrace the Full Potential of their Diagnostic Platforms
PU
12:54pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
12:54pNEMETSCHEK AG  : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
12:54pFomo Corp. Announces Disinfection Patent and Customer Win
GL
12:53pTATA MOTORS  : inaugurates 10 new showrooms across Delhi NCR in a day; ~ Biggest expansion drive done in a day ~
AQ
12:53pNIO INC  : . Provides March and First Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
AQ
12:53pHYUNDAI FUTURENET  : Motor America Reports Record-Breaking March and Q1 2021 Sales; Best Total and Retail Sales Month of All-Time; March Total Sales Up 115%; March Retail Sales Grew 153% Q1 Total Sales Increased 28%; Q1 Retail Sales Jumped 38%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ