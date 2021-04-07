CARREFOUR: Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2021

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Governance Committee, decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 21, 2021, the renewal of the terms of office of nine directors: Mr. Alexandre Bompard, Mr. Philippe Houzé, Mr. Stéphane Israel, Ms. Claudia Almeida e Silva, Mr. Nicolas Bazire, Mr. Stéphane Courbit, Ms. Aurore Domont, Ms. Mathilde Lemoine and Ms. Patricia Moulin-Lemoine.

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting and subject to the approval of such renewals by the shareholders, the Board of Directors will comprise 50% of independent members and 43% of women, in compliance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code’s recommendations.

How to participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, as a precautionary step and in accordance with the measures introduced by Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 amending the rules on meetings and deliberations of shareholders and management bodies of legal entities and other entities, and extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Shareholders' Meeting on May 21, 2021 behind closed doors, at the Company's head office without any physical attendance by shareholders.

The Shareholder’s Meeting will be broadcasted live and available in replay on the Company’s website on the Shareholders’ Meeting page.

Shareholders will be able to cast their votes remotely, either by post or electronically through the Votaccess website, according to the rules of participation to be further detailed and published in the coming days and which will be available for download on the Shareholders’ Meeting webpage of the Group’s website.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, shareholders will also be able to send written questions, ahead of the Shareholders’ Meeting, including by electronic means, using the email address contained in the convening documentation.

In addition, in order to maintain the shareholder dialogue to which the Company is especially committed, an ad hoc system will be set up in order to allow shareholders to ask questions. Answers will be given orally during the Shareholders’ Meeting within the time set aside for this special exchange.

Shareholders are invited to regularly check the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting webpage (www.carrefour.com/en/finance/shareholders-meeting), which will be updated to ensure shareholders’ information and clarify, as the case may be, the definitive arrangements for the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Dividend

As announced on February 18, 2021, the Carrefour Board of Directors decided to propose to the General Meeting of May 21, 2021 a dividend for the 2020 financial year of 0.48 euro per share, paid fully in cash.

The dividend ex-date will be May 26, 2021 and the payment date will be May 28, 2021.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005820/en/