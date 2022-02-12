Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CAS will deliver swift judgement on Valieva case

02/12/2022 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With Valieva due to compete again on Tuesday (February 15) in the single event, the Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to hear the case between Saturday (February 12) and Sunday (February 13) evening, the court's secretary-general Matthieu Reeb told Reuters.

Reeb said the panel would consist of three judges and most of the evidence would be presented via video evidence rather than in-person.

If sent home, Valieva would be one of the youngest athletes ever removed from the Olympics for doping.

Her urine sample collected on December 25, 2021 showed the presence of the banned drug Trimetazidine, but the results were only reported to official bodies on Tuesday (February 8, 2022), a day after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win gold in the figure skating team event.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aHungary's Orban says fuel price cap to be extended until after election
RE
10:32aHungary's Orban says fuel price cap to be extended until after election
RE
10:26aRussia says u.s. submarine ignored request to leave russian wate…
RE
10:24aRussian military says it detected u.s. submarine near kuril isla…
RE
09:57aPutin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone - reports
RE
09:53aPolice fire tear gas as anti-restrictions "Freedom Convoy" enters Paris
RE
09:53aPolice fire tear gas as anti-restrictions "Freedom Convoy" enters Paris
RE
09:49aThousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
RE
09:43aU.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
09:43aU.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2Biden and Putin to speak; U.S. orders most embassy staff out of Ukraine
3East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
4S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
5Mainland China to help overwhelmed Hong Kong with COVID fight

HOT NEWS