CAS will deliver swift judgement on Valieva case

Reeb said the panel would consist of three judges and most of the evidence would be presented via video evidence rather than in-person.

If sent home, Valieva would be one of the youngest athletes ever removed from the Olympics for doping.

Her urine sample collected on December 25, 2021 showed the presence of the banned drug Trimetazidine, but the results were only reported to official bodies on Tuesday (February 8, 2022), a day after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win gold in the figure skating team event.