Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CASA1000 Community Support Project - Kyrgyz Republic - P163592

11/14/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of CASA1000 Community Support Project for Kyrgyz Republic is to engage communities in the development of social and economic infrastructure in order to enhance services, livelihoods and inclusion in target villages near the CASA1000 Transmission Line. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Support for Community‐led Investments in Social and Economic Infrastructure, aims to contribute to the infrastructure...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 07:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14aChina regulator proposes cybersecurity review for some firms planning Hong Kong IPOs
RE
03:05aEgypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival Jan 10-30
RE
02:55aAlgeria to introduce VAT tax on sugar to cut imports
RE
02:49aNigeria's Ibom Air nears order for at least 10 Airbus A220 jets - sources
RE
02:30aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Consumer Price Index During, October, 10/2021
PU
02:10aCASA1000 Community Support Project - Kyrgyz Republic - P163592
PU
02:10aGHANA : African Development Fund extends $40 million grant to establish The Development Bank Ghana
PU
01:25aJetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
RE
12:27aFire at Indonesia's Pertamina refinery complex extinguished
RE
11/13Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
2Tesla's Musk says stock sale impact 'closer to tax maximization'
3Turboprop maker ATR to pick upgraded engines -sources
4China regulator proposes cybersecurity review for some firms planning H..
5Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : is Platinum Sponsor of 57th ISOCARP's Congr..

HOT NEWS