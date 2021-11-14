CASA1000 Community Support Project - Kyrgyz Republic - P163592

The development objective of CASA1000 Community Support Project for Kyrgyz Republic is to engage communities in the development of social and economic infrastructure in order to enhance services, livelihoods and inclusion in target villages near the CASA1000 Transmission Line. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Support for Community‐led Investments in Social and Economic Infrastructure, aims to contribute to the infrastructure...

