CASSAVA DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cassava To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that Cassava: (1) deceived the investing public regarding Cassava’s prospects and business; (2) artificially inflated the price of Cassava common stock; (3) permitted Cassava to cash in by selling $200 million of Cassava common stock at fraud-inflated prices; and (4) caused Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase Cassava common stock at artificially inflated prices.

On July 29, 2021, Cassava presented preliminary results from its Phase 2b clinical trial of simufilam at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, again purportedly demonstrating that the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer’s patients with no adverse side effects. According to Cassava, after nine months, 66% of the 50 patients in the clinical trial observed an average improvement of 3 points on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale- Cognitive Subscale (“ADAS-Cog”). Typically, Alzheimer’s patients see a decline of 5 ADASCog points in a year, meaning that a decline of 4 points would be typical over nine months. Then, after the close of trading on August 24, 2021, it was disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had received a so-called Citizen Petition commencing an administrative action to “halt two ongoing trials of the drug Simufilam . . . pending a thorough audit by the FDA.” As detailed in the Citizen Petition, “[i]nformation available to the petitioner . . . raises grave concerns about the quality and integrity of the laboratory-based studies surrounding this drug candidate and supporting the claims for its efficacy.” After summarizing its findings, the Citizen Petition went on to conclude that “the extensive evidence set forth in the enclosed report, which presents grave concerns about the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava’s claims for Simufilam’s efficacy, provides compelling grounds for pausing the ongoing clinical trials until the FDA can conduct and complete a rigorous audit of Cassava’s research.”

The market price of Cassava common stock plummeted on this news, declining approximately $37 per share, or 32%, on unusually high trading volume of approximately 29 million shares trading, or more than 7x the average daily trading over the preceding ten trading days.

