CASSAVA INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cassava To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

08/29/2021 | 08:28am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Cassava stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/SAVA.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On August 24, 2021, after market hours, Cassava Sciences stock dropped over 20% in response to a report raising concerns over the quality of the studies into the Company’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug simufilam. A letter posted on a government website urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) center for drug evaluation and research to pause simufilam clinical trials.

On this news, Cassava’s stock price plunged over 20%, in after hours trading on August 24, 2021.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


