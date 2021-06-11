CATIE Centro Agronómico Tropical de Inves : Livestock stakeholders in the Ecuadorian Amazon learn about farm planning

With this methodology, trained technicians and community promoters will promote the sustainable intensification of livestock farming in the area.

June 9, 2021. Six technicians and eighteen community promoters from the Ecuadorian Amazon strengthened their skills in the use of the farm planning methodology, a practice that will enable producers to intensify production on their livestock farms in a sustainable way.

The training was carried out through a virtual workshop on May 26, and was given by CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center); as part of the actions that the Center develops for the PROAmazonia program, an initiative implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAAE, its Spanish acronym) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG,its Spanish acronym), with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and the financing of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

'The objective of this training process is for technicians and community promoters to learn about farm planning and replicate the knowledge acquired with the producers who are part of the PROAmazonian Field Schools, which in its first call expects to train 1,750 cattle ranchers. This is part of the efforts being made to achieve a transition from traditional livestock systems to sustainable production systems,' said Santiago Garzón, national coordinator of the Field Schools.

During the workshop, participants learned the concepts and key steps for the development of the farm planning methodology, which consists of identifying the current situation of the farm and establishing strategies for its sustainability, while improving its production parameters.

'The field schools reinforce the commitment to achieve sustainable, deforestation-free beef and dairy production,' said Juan Franciso Bermeo, a PROAmazonía specialist. Through this methodology, the implementation of good livestock practices is strengthened and tax, financial and non-monetary incentives will be provided to producers.

'I value the simplicity and practicality of the tool, I think it helps us a lot, in four hours we can have the planning of a farm with the producers, normally methodologies of this type take us two to three days, which can be very tiring for producers,' said Osmani Lopez, CATIE technician working in the province of Zamora Chinchipe.

The PROAmazoní program seeks to link national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from deforestation with Ecuador's priority agendas and the policies of the productive sectors, in order to reduce the causes and agents of deforestation, as well as to promote sustainable and integrated management of natural resources, with a landscape approach, within the framework of Ecuador's REDD+ Action Plan 'Forests for Good Living' 2016-2025.

