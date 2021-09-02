CATIE shared its experience in the development of adaptation and mitigation strategies for the livestock sector.

This within the framework of the I International Congress on Agricultural and Forestry Production Systems, organized by the UNACH, Mexico.

September 1 2021. In order to present different alternatives for implementing and developing sustainable livestock farming in Latin America and the Caribbean as a strategy for adapting to and mitigating climate change, CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center) participated in the First International Congress on Agricultural and Forestry Production Systems, organized by the Autonomous University of Chiapas (UNACH, its Spanish acronym) in Mexico on August 25.

CATIE was represented by Claudia J. Sepúlveda L., coordinator of the Livestock and Environmental Management Unit (GAMMA, its Spanish acronym), who gave a keynote lecture on the sustainable intensification of livestock production in the context of new feeding systems and the OneHealth approach.

The conference was attended by more than 300 people, 25% of whom were women, including representatives of academic and scientific institutions, students, producers, organizations related to the livestock sector and international experts.

With our participation in these events, we reiterate CATIE's commitment to the dissemination of knowledge and the development of sustainable livestock farming in the countries of the region,' said Sepúlveda.

Institutions from different countries also participated in the congress, which concluded on August 27, including the National University of de the Loja of Ecuador, the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos,Mexico, the Institute of Natural Resources and Agrobiology of Salamanca-Spain, the Centro de Investigaciones en Geografía Ambiental (UNAM) of Mexico, the National Agrarian University of Nicaragua, the San Carlos University of Guatemala, the Guantánamo University of Cuba, the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of Cuba, and the University of Sciences and Arts of Chiapas, Mexico. CATIE's participation was part of the Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvopastoral Livestock Landscapes project, known as BioPaSOS, implemented in Mexico.

'It was an honor to have the presence of great institutions of international stature, such as CATIE and other institutions, since they are the ones who today provide the necessary knowledge to strengthen production in the region,' said Alfredo Monterrosa, director of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the UNACH.

Among the main topics discussed during the congress were sustainable livestock farming, the importance of minerals in cattle nutrition in Mexico, the processing and use of agricultural residues in animal feed, land evaluation, organic carbon loss due to erosion and deforestation in Chiapas, and recent silvicultural tools in forest and jungle management in Mexico, among others.

On behalf of the organizing committee of the congress, Humberto Osorio, said that the projection of technological and research advances in different topics are of utmost importance to provide sustainable tools to the participants of these spaces; he also noted that the internationalization approach sought to establish relationships in Latin America and the Caribbean because there are similar conditions and problems, which therefore may have similar solutions

More information:

Claudia J. Sepúlveda L.

Coordinator

Livestock and Environmental Management Unit

CATIE-Mexico Liaison

CATIE

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Written by:

Karla Salazar Leiva

Communicator

Information Technology and Communication

CATIE

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.