News : Companies

News : Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CB NOTEworthy The Banknote Mobile App

12/11/2020 | 05:46pm EST
Mobile

On Saturday, December 12th, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago will celebrate its 56th anniversary and to commemorate this milestone, we are sharing a sneak peek of

a Christmas gift to the nation:

the pilot version of the Central Bank's Mobile App.

The nal interactive version of the Banknote App will be equipped with special smartphone features,

that will allow you to easily view and navigate around our notes.

CLICK ON THE LINK AND ENJOY!

(Click either side of the note to move it forward and backward.)

We invite you to share your feedback by emailing info@central-bank.org.tt

This page requires Adobe Flash Player

Download here

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 22:44:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
