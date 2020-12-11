CB NOTEworthy The Banknote Mobile App

Mobile

On Saturday, December 12th, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago will celebrate its 56th anniversary and to commemorate this milestone, we are sharing a sneak peek of

a Christmas gift to the nation:

the pilot version of the Central Bank's Mobile App.

The nal interactive version of the Banknote App will be equipped with special smartphone features,

that will allow you to easily view and navigate around our notes.

CLICK ON THE LINK AND ENJOY!

(Click either side of the note to move it forward and backward.)

We invite you to share your feedback by emailing info@central-bank.org.tt

This page requires Adobe Flash Player

Download here