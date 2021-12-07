Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBB 101: Finance and Trust Companies (Episode 10)

12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CBB 101: Finance and Trust Companies (Episode 10)
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 07 Dec, 2021
CBB 101
General Press Release
Views: 4
Print Share

2020 was a challenging year for Barbados' finance and trust companies. In this episode of CBB 101, we look at what those challenges were, and how the subsector was able to overcome them.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAustralia's Woodside Petroleum to invest $3.6 bln in new energy by 2030
RE
05:59pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Silver Rock CLO II, Ltd.
BU
05:58pPaige Founder and Cancer Pathology Thought Leader Dr. David Klimstra Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian
BU
05:57pSolas OLED files patent infringement lawsuit over Nintendo Switch OLED.
BU
05:57pFirst Trust Announces Shareholder Approval of the New Sub-Advisory Agreement and Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting for First Trust Horizon Funds
BU
05:55pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gaotu Techedu, Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. - GOTU
GL
05:54pADRs End Higher; Jumia Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:53pNickel Mines to buy 70% stake in Indonesia project for $525 million
RE
05:53pRobinhood files to terminate share sale from backers
RE
05:53pRobinhood files to terminate share sale from backers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Bumble, HSBC, Jack in the Box, XP..
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS