CBB Government Development Bond Issue No.22 Oversubscribed (January 6th, 2021)

Published on 6 January 2021

Manama, Bahrain - 6 January 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 5-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 183%.

Subscriptions worth BD 182.923 million were received for the BD 100 million issue, which carries a maturity of 5 years.

The expected interest rate on the issue, which begins on 10th January 2021 and matures on 10th January 2026, is 3.75%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.22 (ISIN BH0006FH0881).

