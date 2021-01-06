Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBB Government Development Bond Issue No.22 Oversubscribed (January 6th, 2021)

01/06/2021 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on 6 January 2021
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain - 6 January 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 5-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 183%.

Subscriptions worth BD 182.923 million were received for the BD 100 million issue, which carries a maturity of 5 years.

The expected interest rate on the issue, which begins on 10th January 2021 and matures on 10th January 2026, is 3.75%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.22 (ISIN BH0006FH0881).

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 10:51:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:53aBritain to name former Goldman banker Sharp as next BBC chairman -Sky News
RE
05:53aItaly's CNH revives Iveco sale talks with Chinese automaker FAW -sources
RE
05:53aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:52aCBB Government Development Bond Issue No.22 Oversubscribed (January 6th, 2021)
PU
05:52aTech-Stock Futures Fall as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:51aORANGE : Bank Acquires Neobank Anytime
DJ
05:49aDEALMAKERS GATHER IN PARIS : Africa Oil & Power (AOP) brings Euro Finance and African Power and Exploration & Production (E&P) Deals to Table in June 2021 The event is entirely dedicated to getting major commitments committed and signed between European investors and African companies and governments
AQ
05:48aQ FREE : launches Kinetic Signals, one of the most powerful and forward-thinking central traffic signal management systems available
PU
05:45aGlobal Stocks Attract Investors After Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout
DJ
05:45aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk says European lockdowns have not dented demand for shipping
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
2Nasdaq futures sink 2% as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ