CBB Government Development Bond Issue No.23 Oversubscribed (March 10th, 2021)

03/10/2021 | 05:33am EST
Published on 10 March 2021
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain - 10 March 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 6-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 319%.

Subscriptions worth BD 638.329 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 6 years.

The expected interest rate on the issue, which begins on 14th March 2021 and matures on 14th March 2027, is 4.00%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.23 (ISIN BH000J508747).

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:32:03 UTC.


