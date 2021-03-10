CBB Government Development Bond Issue No.23 Oversubscribed (March 10th, 2021)

Published on 10 March 2021

Manama, Bahrain - 10 March 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 6-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 319%.

Subscriptions worth BD 638.329 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 6 years.

The expected interest rate on the issue, which begins on 14th March 2021 and matures on 14th March 2027, is 4.00%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.23 (ISIN BH000J508747).

