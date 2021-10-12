CBB Government Development Bond Issue No. 27 Oversubscribed (October 12th, 2021)

Published on 12 October 2021
Manama, Bahrain - 12th October 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 2-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 247%.
Subscriptions worth BD 494.937 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 2 years.
The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 14th October 2021 and matures on 14th October 2023, is 2.75%.
The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
This is Government Development Bond issue No.27 (ISIN BH000E005004).
Share this
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:31:02 UTC.