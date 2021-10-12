CBB Government Development Bond Issue No. 27 Oversubscribed (October 12th, 2021)

Published on 12 October 2021

Manama, Bahrain - 12th October 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 2-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 247%.

Subscriptions worth BD 494.937 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 2 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 14th October 2021 and matures on 14th October 2023, is 2.75%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.27 (ISIN BH000E005004).

