CBB Sukuk Al-Salam Securities Oversubscribed (December 13th, 2021)

Published on 13 December 2021
Manama, Bahrain - 13th December 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 261%.
Subscriptions worth BD 112.074 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.
The expected return on the issue, which begins on 15th December 2021 and matures on 16th March 2022, is 1.46% compared to 1.43% of the previous issue on 17th November 2021.
The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
This is issue No.248 (BH00090QW627) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.
