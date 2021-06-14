Log in
CBB Sukuk Al-Salam Securities Oversubscribed (June 14th, 2021)

06/14/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
Published on 14 June 2021
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain - 14thJune 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 513%.

Subscriptions worth BD 220.467 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 16thJune 2021 and matures on 15thSeptember 2021, is 1.60% compared to 1.65% of the previous issue on 19thMay 2021.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.242 (BH000OU48W78)of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 03:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
