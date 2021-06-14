CBB Sukuk Al-Salam Securities Oversubscribed (June 14th, 2021)

Published on 14 June 2021
Manama, Bahrain - 14thJune 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 513%.
Subscriptions worth BD 220.467 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.
The expected return on the issue, which begins on 16thJune 2021 and matures on 15thSeptember 2021, is 1.60% compared to 1.65% of the previous issue on 19thMay 2021.
The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
This is issue No.242 (BH000OU48W78)of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.
Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.