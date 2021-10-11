Log in
CBB Sukuk Al-Salam Securities Oversubscribed (October 11th, 2021)

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Published on 11 October 2021
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain - 11th October 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 256%.

Subscriptions worth BD 109.944 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 13th October 2021 and matures on 12th January 2022, is 1.40% compared to 1.42% of the previous issue on 15th September 2021.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.246 (BH000SH01993) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
