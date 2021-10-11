CBB Sukuk Al-Salam Securities Oversubscribed (October 11th, 2021)

Published on 11 October 2021

Manama, Bahrain - 11th October 2021 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 256%.

Subscriptions worth BD 109.944 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 13th October 2021 and matures on 12th January 2022, is 1.40% compared to 1.42% of the previous issue on 15th September 2021.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.246 (BH000SH01993) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

