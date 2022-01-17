Log in
CBB Treasury Bills Oversubscribed (January 17th, 2022)

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
Published on 17 January 2022
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain - 17th January 2022 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 200%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 19th January 2022 and the maturity date is 20th April 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.35% compared to 1.39% of the previous issue on 5th January 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.65999% with the lowest accepted price being 99.65200%.

This is issue No. 1895 (ISIN BH0001680212) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS