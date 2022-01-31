CBB Treasury Bills Oversubscribed (January 31st, 2022)

Published on 31 January 2022

Manama, Bahrain - 31st January 2022 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 116%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 2nd February 2022 and the maturity date is 4th May 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.31% compared to 1.33% of the previous issue on 26th January 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.670% with the lowest accepted price being 99.665%.

This is issue No. 1898 (ISIN BH0005K61398) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion