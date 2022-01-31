Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBB Treasury Bills Oversubscribed (January 31st, 2022)

01/31/2022 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on 31 January 2022
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain - 31st January 2022 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 116%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 2nd February 2022 and the maturity date is 4th May 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.31% compared to 1.33% of the previous issue on 26th January 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.670% with the lowest accepted price being 99.665%.

This is issue No. 1898 (ISIN BH0005K61398) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:57aOman starts raising $3.5 bln loan that could go up to $4 bln - source
RE
04:57aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, Tesla...
04:56aKremlin says UK sanctions threat is attack on Russian businesses
RE
04:56aUAE foils missile attack as Israeli president visits
RE
04:55aItaly's Treasury pushing for CEO change at Monte dei Paschi - sources
RE
04:52aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:51aU.S. prosecutors reach hate-crime plea deals in Ahmaud Arbery murder -court filings
RE
04:50aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:49aMacau Legend says CEO resigns after arrest, shares plummet to record low
RE
04:49aEUROPE : European shares rebound as tech stages cautious comeback
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
2Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer
3Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure
4Shares in French supermarket retailer Casino slump after profit warning
5Japan's factory output dips more than expected as risks emerge

HOT NEWS