CBB Treasury Bills Oversubscribed (November 29th, 2021)

Published on 29 November 2021

Media Center Press Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain - 29th November 2021 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 115%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 1st December 2021 and the maturity date is 2nd March 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.48% equivalent to the previous issue on 24th November 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.62721% with the lowest accepted price being 99.622%.

This is issue No. 1889 (ISIN BH000100K692) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion

Share this