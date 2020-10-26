Log in
CBB Treasury Bills fully subscribed (October 26th, 2020)

10/26/2020 | 06:50am EDT
Published on 26 October 2020
Manama, Bahrain 26th October 2020 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 28th October 2020 and the maturity date is 27th January 2021.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.23% equivalent to the previous issue on 21st October 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.441% with the lowest accepted price being 99.434%.

This is issue No. 1831 (ISIN BH000181NL07) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:49:02 UTC

