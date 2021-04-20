CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (April 19th, 2021)

Published on 19 April 2021

Manama, Bahrain 19th April 2021 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 124%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 21st April 2021 and the maturity date is 21st July 2021.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.31% compared to 1.20% of the previous issue on 7th April 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.671% with the lowest accepted price being 99.559%.

This is issue No. 1856 (ISIN BH000L4386K1) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

