CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (February 22nd, 2021)

02/23/2021
Published on 22 February 2021
Published on 22 February 2021

Manama, Bahrain 22nd February 2021 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 287%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 24th February 2021 and the maturity date is 26th May 2021.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.80% compared to 1.98% of the previous issue on 10th February 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.547% with the lowest accepted price being 99.540%.

This is issue No. 1848 (ISIN BH0008Z06437) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
