CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (June 28th, 2021)

06/29/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
Published on 28 June 2021
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain 28th June 2021 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by183%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 30th June 2021 and the maturity date is 29th September 2021.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.51% compared to 1.55% of the previous issue on 23rd June 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.619% with the lowest accepted price being 99.615%.

This is issue No. 1867 (ISIN BH0006182693) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 16:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS