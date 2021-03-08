Log in
CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (March 8th, 2021)

03/08/2021 | 05:25am EST
Published on 8 March 2021
Media Center Press Release

Manama, Bahrain 8th March 2021 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 193%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 10th March 2021 and the maturity date is 9th June 2021.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.30% compared to 1.44% of the previous issue on 3rd March 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.672% with the lowest accepted price being 99.652%.

This is issue No. 1851 (ISIN BH0005997364) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
