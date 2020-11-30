Log in
News  >  Companies

CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed (November 30th, 2020)

11/30/2020 | 06:47am EST
Published on 30 November 2020
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain 30th November 2020 - This week's BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 114%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 2nd December 2020 and the maturity date is 3rd March 2021.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.22% compared to 2.23% of the previous issue on 25th November 2020.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.441% with the lowest accepted price being 99.434%.

This is issue No. 1837 (ISIN BH0009J65724) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:46:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
