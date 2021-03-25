CBB's Monthly Issue of Treasury Bills oversubscribed (March 24th, 2021)

Published on 24 March 2021

Manama, Bahrain - 24th March 2021 - Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 305%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 28th March 2021 and the maturity date is 26th September 2021.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.29% compared to 1.69 of the previous issue on 28th February 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.352%, with the lowest accepted price being 99.347%.

This is issue No. 1853 (ISIN BH000352Y2I0) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

