CBD Fights Covid, The Hemp Collect Suggests Live Resin

01/13/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Hemp compounds, CBDa and CBGa positively impact SARS-CoV-2 infections but this is not the same as CBD and CBG warns The Hemp Collect.

Portland, OR, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- In a newly published study, researchers have found that cannabidiol and cannabigerol, commonly known as CBD and CBG, may limit the reproduction and spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is exciting news as in spite of the release of vaccines the virus has continued to spread. The Hemp Collect warns industry businesses to share the news cautiously as to avoid penalization from the FDA for false claims and urges consumers purchasing CBD to understand the factors impacting the efficacy of CBD products for this use.

In the OSU Study which was a collaboration between scientists at Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University the laboratory used chemical screening techniques to discover that a pair of distinct cannabinoid acids in hemp — known as cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA — bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people.

“This is a lab study, so it hasn’t been tested clinically,” said senior author Fikadu Tafesse, Ph.D., assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology in the OHSU School of Medicine. “However, the study’s implication is that some hemp-based consumer products have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection from the novel coronavirus.”

Richard Van Breemen, the leader of the OSU Study, stated that cannabinoids found in hemp, “could be used to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and also to shorten infections by preventing virus particles from infecting human cells.” 

Researchers specifically found that cannabigerol acid (CBGA) and cannabidiol acid (CBDA) are what binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which blocks a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people. Yesterday, the researchers published their findings in a research paper, entitled “Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants” available here. 

Ashley Dellinger of The Hemp Collect, a CBD Live Resin producer, notes, “It’s important to make the distinction that the study highlights CBDa and CBGa specifically. This is different from CBD and CBG which are the decarboxylated forms of CBDa and CBGa. Many CBD products do not have high concentrations of these acidic forms present so be cautious running out to buy any CBD product for this use. CBDa and CBGa are converted to their decarboxylated forms from exposure to heat and oxidation. Finding a product which has had minimal heat and oxygen exposure is going to offer the greatest benefit. Live Resin, which we have pioneered bringing to the hemp industry over the past year, will typically possess some of the greatest concentrations of CBDa and CBGa. Further, it is recommended to use tinctures and softgels as they have little to no heat exposure like other products including gummies and vape cartridges. We want to ensure people making purchases for this use understand the variables so they can make informed purchases that will yield the greatest benefit.”

Maria Fernandes, who performed a different study which explored the connection between COVID-19 and CBD, said, "...CBD at the right dose could help cells be in a better state of readiness to respond to a virus, but it doesn't cause a response unless there is a need.” 

“This news has the potential to dramatically shift the hemp industry, encouraging more widespread adoption of alternative health products in general and further support of the integration of the hemp plant into our daily lives. This is very positive for the industry and society and we are excited for the news,” Joel Thompson from The Hemp Collect states.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7987002/

CBD Helps Immune System Response Against Covid 

https://news.ohsu.edu/2022/01/13/study-shows-hemp-compounds-prevent-coronavirus-from-entering-human-cells

Study Shows Hemp Compounds Prevent Coronavirus From Entering Human Cells

Joel Thompson

(951) 830-0003

Joel@thehempcollect.com 


