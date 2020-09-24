Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBD Infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Forecasting Strategy to Undergo A Paradigm Shift from Crisis to New Normal during COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:01am EDT

The CBD infused cosmetics market will witness an incremental growth of USD 3.09 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005833/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD Infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD Infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Free CBD Infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024 Sample!

COVID-19 Highlights

  • Consumer Staples industry will have Positive impact due to the pandemic
  • CBD infused cosmetics market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024
  • Consumer Staples Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period
  • CBD infused cosmetics market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This CBD infused cosmetics market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed CBD infused cosmetics market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/CBD infused cosmetics market-industry-analysis

Key CBD Infused Cosmetics Market Research Findings

  • A CAGR of about 31% is expected to be recorded in CBD infused cosmetics market during 2020-2024
  • Skincare segment will hold the largest share due to the increasing awareness about the importance of skincare among people is primarily driving the CBD infused cosmetics market share growth. Moreover, vendors are continuously focusing on product innovations
  • North America will account for the highest incremental growth due to the launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms for shopping, and the rising awareness about the benefits of using organic cosmetic products
  • Product portfolio expansion will boost the CBD infused cosmetics market growth
  • Increase in the introduction of organic CBD cosmetic products will have a positive impact on the CBD infused cosmetics market

For accessing Technavio’s key findings on drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,

Sign up for 14- Day Free Trial of Technavio’s Subscription Platform

CBD Infused Cosmetics Market Vendor Participation Scenario

  • Market is Fragmented
  • Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
  • Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
  • Prominent CBD infused cosmetics market players are: Cannuka LLC, Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., L’Oréal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group.

With more companies navigating the pandemic gradually, this research analysis can be personalized to create a recovery path for the market participants. Try out our $1000 Worth Free Report Customization by Speaking to our Analyst or Industry Expert

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

  • Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
  • Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Request for a FREE Sample on the Impact of COVID-19

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Skincare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Make-up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in introduction of organic CBD cosmetic products
  • Multichannel distribution for CBD cosmetics
  • Growing popularity of anti-pollution and anti-aging CBD-infused cosmetic products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cannuka LLC
  • Cronos Group Inc.
  • Elixinol Global Ltd.
  • Endoca BV
  • Isodiol International Inc.
  • Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
  • L’Oréal SA
  • The CBD Skincare Co.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Unilever Group

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aEMEA Lags in Adopting Digital M&A Processes, But Expects to Benefit from New Technologies That Will Cut Due Diligence Time, Datasite® Report Finds
BU
12:02aWatchGuard Research Finds 12% Spike in Evasive Threats Despite Decrease in Overall Malware Volume
GL
12:01aCBD INFUSED COSMETICS MARKET 2020-2024 : Forecasting Strategy to Undergo A Paradigm Shift from Crisis to New Normal during COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
12:01aINTEL : Mobileye, Geely to Offer Most Robust Driver-Assistance Features
BU
09/24GEMINI : continues global expansion with UK launch
PR
09/24PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Unveils Health Care Ecosystem Strategy
PU
09/23BHP : Encounter Resources offers BHP 75% stake in Elliot Copper project
RE
09/23Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence - industry execs
RE
09/23Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP : MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to th..
3TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to pay victims of Brazil dictatorship in landmark settlement
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : Gilead to pay $97 million to settle U.S. kickback probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group