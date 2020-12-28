Log in
CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Provides Corporate Updates

12/28/2020 | 08:29am EST
DENVER, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland today is providing corporate updates going into the new year.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/CBD of Denver, Inc.)

CBD of Denver, Inc. will be hiring independent accountants to audit its financial statements and those of its Swiss subsidiaries. The Company has narrowed its search to two candidates and hope to finalize within the next week.

"We feel it is very important for our company to have audited financial statements to give our shareholders and new investors' confidence in the numbers that we report.  This is the first step for us to becoming fully reporting and applying for a QB listing.  We are looking forward to a fantastic new year," explained Marcel Gamma, company CEO.

Rockflowr Exchange, Rockflowr Retail and Rockflowr Production have hired a new web design company.  New websites for all three companies should be up by the end of January.  New cameras have been installed in Rockflowr's  grow facilities, offices and warehouse.  It is planned that the cameras will be connected to the new websites so that the Company's operations would be available for viewing.

Rockflowr (PRNewsfoto/CBD of Denver, Inc.)

We encourage you to follow us on Instagram: @SwissCBDTrading @Rockflowr @CBDofDenver_Inc @SwissGreenGrow @RockflowrRetail

CBDofDenver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiols. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

 


View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-cbdd-provides-corporate-updates-301198559.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
