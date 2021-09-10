Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBDT issues clarification regarding carry forward of losses in case of change in shareholding due to strategic disinvestment

09/10/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Finance
CBDT issues clarification regarding carry forward of losses in case of change in shareholding due to strategic disinvestment
Posted On: 10 SEP 2021 8:20PM by PIB Delhi

Finance Act, 2021 has amended section 72A of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) to inter alia provide that in case of an amalgamation of a public sector company (PSU) which ceases to be a PSU (erstwhile public sector company), as part of strategic disinvestment, with one or more company or companies, then, subject to the conditions laid therein, the accumulated loss and the unabsorbed depreciation of the amalgamating company shall be deemed to be the loss, or as the case may be, allowance for unabsorbed depreciation of the amalgamated company for the previous year in which the amalgamation was effected.

In order to facilitate the strategic disinvestment, it has been decided that Section 79 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, shall not apply to an erstwhile public sector company which has become so as a result of strategic disinvestment. Accordingly, loss incurred in any previous year prior to, and including, the previous year of strategic disinvestment shall be carried forward and set off by the erstwhile public sector company. The above relaxation shall cease to apply from the previous year in which the company, that was the ultimate holding company of such erstwhile public sector company immediately after completion of the strategic disinvestment, ceases to hold, directly or through its subsidiary or subsidiaries, fifty-one per cent of the voting power of the erstwhile public sector company.

The term 'erstwhile public sector company' and 'strategic disinvestment' shall have the meaning in Explanation to clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 72A of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Necessary legislative amendments for the above decision shall be proposed in due course of time.

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1753960)Visitor Counter : 18


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 15:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
BU
11:12aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : New York Rangers Announce General Public Tickets On-Sale for 2021-22 Season
PU
11:12aMITSIDES PUBLIC : Corporate Announcement
PU
11:12aCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes (Form 8-K)
PU
11:12aBUTLER NATIONAL : ANNOUNCES First QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL (Form 8-K)
PU
11:12aEL EN S P A : The Bod of El.En. SpA released the consolidated six months financial report 2021
PU
11:12aCanadian housing supply elasticities
PU
11:12aIMF Executive Board Concludes the 2021 Article IV Consultation with the Republic of Croatia
PU
11:12aVUZIX : September 10, 2021 Vuzix to Discuss the Augmented Reality Market and its Industry Leading Smart Glasses at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on September 15 Read More
PU
11:12aINVESTVIEW : Amended and Restated Securities Purchase Agreement between and among Investview MTS, LLC, Investview Financial Group Holdings, LLC, Investview, Inc., and MPower Trading Systems LLC dated as of September 3, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..
5World shares bounce, dollar dips as Biden-Xi call helps mood

HOT NEWS