CBF November Release Status Update No. 8 – SET-GO: Receipt of SE trade confirmations

11/19/2021 | 05:54pm EST
19.11.2021

Clearstream Banking AG (CBF) informs customers that the confirmations of trades concluded on Friday, 19 November 2021, have been received from German stock exchanges and their service providers.

All trade confirmations ("Tagesgeschäfte") will be queued and processed once the related implementation procedures have been completed.

Trade confirmations in custody type:

  • Non-collective safe custody (NCSC) and Wertpapierrechnung (WPR) will be processed as outlined in the SET-GO Migration Guide.
  • CSC / NCSC-T will continue to be processed via LION and transmitted to T2S for settlement.


The SET-GO Introduction Note describes that the new Stock Exchange Transaction Interface (SETI) determines the CBF-i account for settlement at Creation on the basis of the CBF customer account master data. In most cases, the related CBF-i account number is composed of the 4-digit CBF account master with a leading "6". However, for the CBF account masters 4201 (Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG), 6041 (Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG), 3055 and 3049 (both M.M. Warburg + CO), the CBF-i account for settlement in Creation differs from the described logic. That is, for SE instructions (NCSC) the following CBF-i accounts are used:

  • 4201 is mapped to 60815;
  • 6041 is mapped to 66132;
  • 3055 and 3049 are mapped to 60686.

Customers are advised to consider the deviating settlement account in their standing settlement instructions for these counterparties.

During the SET-GO Pre-migration Phase, Clearstream monitored ISINs that might be impacted due to the processing of SE instructions (NCSC) in an "OTC-like" mode. Customers have been informed about such ISINs.

Attached to this Operational News a list with ISINs for which limitations in settlement occur can be found. This list provides two tabs:

  • Tab "Restricted ISINs" lists 83 securities that currently are eligible for trading on a German Stock Exchange where the settlement declaration ("Abwicklungserklärung") will be withdrawn effective Monday 22 November 2021. On Friday, 19 November 2021, the trading locations have been contacted and are requested to delist the securities. The list is ordered by trading volume for the year 2021.

    Customers need to consider that no SE instructions (NCSC) can be set up for a processing in "OTC-like" mode on Creation in those ISINs. This is due to the fact that a restriction regarding the settlement of SE instructions in "OTC-like" mode exists in Creation. Instructions for these restricted ISINs will not be migrated and are shown in Migration Report 3. If subscribed by the customer, the rejection is reported in the Xact Settlement Status and Processing Advice (MT548).

    ​​The Creation OTC functionality for internal instructions will remain unchanged and customers can enter settlement instructions for such restricted ISINs using the existing procedures as today.
  • Tab "Taxable ISINs" lists eight securities for which the straight-through processing (STP) is limited due to the taxation requirements defined in the security static data. Hence, an operational procedure will apply where the settlement activities are supported by Clearstream.

The next Operational News is scheduled for Saturday, 20 November 2021, at around 10:00.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS