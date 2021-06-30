CBO Board of Governors holds its 2nd Meeting of...

CBO Board of Governors convenes its second meeting of the year, via conference call, on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021.

The Board of Governors stressed the importance of the banking and financial sector's continuous and swift response by applying CBO's directives on reliefs, relaxations and stimulus packages to minimize the coronavirus outbreak repercussions on the national economy.

The Board proceeded by taking stock of the meeting agenda and reviewed the progress of the 'Know Your Customer' project, an e-platform that enables the relevant licensed financial institutions to verify and identify clients online, which in turn enhances efforts towards digital transformation and financial inclusion in the Sultanate.

The Board also reviewed CBO's financial position as of the end of April 2021. In addition to an executive summary of the accomplishments made in the project to enhance the efficiency of CBO's monetary policy, mainly the progress made in the project of enhancing the automated economic model to build forecasts of trends of the various economic indicators of the Sultanate. This will hopefully provide reliable future forecasts of macroeconomic developments in the country reaching up to at least five years. The Board also examined a report on the recent developments regarding the various interest rates in the banking sector, and the performance of the CBO foreign currency investments.

Other topics discussed by the Board included CBO key projects and activities for this year, along with the quarterly report of Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre 'Mala'a' and a slew of topics listed in the agenda and took the appropriate decisions accordingly.