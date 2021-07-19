CBO Congressional Budget Office : Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 2668, the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act

July 19, 2021

CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 2668, the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act, as Ordered Reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on June 10, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021- 2021- 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2026 2031 Pay-As-You-Go Net Decrease in the Deficit Effect 0 -2 -3 -3 -3 -3 -3 -3 -3 -3 -3 -14 -29

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in revenues that are subject to those procedures are shown here.

H.R. 2668 would restore the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) authority to obtain monetary relief through restitution or disgorgement. When the FTC cannot return that relief to harmed consumers, the money is remitted to the Treasury as revenues. Using information from the FTC on the amount of revenues remitted to the Treasury prior to the decision in AMG Capital Management, LLC v. FTC., CBO estimates those additional revenues would total about $4 million per year. Because the collection of those amounts would reduce the base of income and payroll taxes, that authority would lead to reductions in revenues from income and payroll taxes. As a result, the gross collections under the bill would be partially offset by a loss of receipts. On that basis, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2668 would increase net revenues by $29 million over the 2021-2031 period.

Staff Contact: David Hughes