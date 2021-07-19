Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 2668, the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act

07/19/2021 | 11:56am EDT
July 19, 2021

CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 2668, the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act, as Ordered Reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on June 10, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021-

2021-

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2026

2031

Pay-As-You-Go

Net Decrease in the Deficit

Effect

0

-2

-3

-3

-3

-3

-3

-3

-3

-3

-3

-14

-29

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in revenues that are subject to those procedures are shown here.

H.R. 2668 would restore the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) authority to obtain monetary relief through restitution or disgorgement. When the FTC cannot return that relief to harmed consumers, the money is remitted to the Treasury as revenues. Using information from the FTC on the amount of revenues remitted to the Treasury prior to the decision in AMG Capital Management, LLC v. FTC., CBO estimates those additional revenues would total about $4 million per year. Because the collection of those amounts would reduce the base of income and payroll taxes, that authority would lead to reductions in revenues from income and payroll taxes. As a result, the gross collections under the bill would be partially offset by a loss of receipts. On that basis, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2668 would increase net revenues by $29 million over the 2021-2031 period.

Staff Contact: David Hughes

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
